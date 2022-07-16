CS appeals public to take COVID control precautions

Srinagar: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today appealed the people of J&K to take the necessary precautions and be safe. He observed that it is better to take preventive measures than taking risk of getting affected by the disease.

Dr Mehta impressed that “it is time to renew our efforts to contain this contagious virus from spreading again. He stated that there is a little surge in covid positive cases but the mortality fortunately very low.”