CS Arun Kumar launches G20 quiz, photo competition on MyGov portal

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta launched the open quiz and photo competition about ‘G20 in Jammu and Kashmir’ on the MyGov portal here Saturday

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that both these competitions are available on the web portal that could be accessed by logging on to www.jk.mygov.in and going to the active link of the competition there from.

Mehta called these initiatives a way of celebrating the prestigious international event happening under the presidency of our country.

He encouraged all residents of J&K, especially the students, to participate in these contests to gain knowledge about this big forum and the local customs, traditions and locales.

On the occasion it was given out that the main objective of holding the quiz was to focus on the various aspects of G20 in J&K and the questions can range from culture, tradition, tourism and IT initiatives in J&K.