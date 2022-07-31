CS briefs Iyer about J&K's developmental scenario

Srinagar: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Sunday gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities happening in J&K for the past year to the CEO, NITI Aayog, Parameswaran Iyer.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that giving an overview of the developmental works taking place in J&K during the previous year, Mehta said that the main endeavor of the J&K administration was to bring governance to the doorsteps of people with the least encumbrances.

He apprised the visiting delegation about dozens of reforms taken by the administration towards ensuring greater transparency, effective monitoring, and better outcomes.

The CS gave out that to ensure the percolation of benefits to the grassroots level, J&K had completely moved to DBT mode.