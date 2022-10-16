CS calls for timely completion of projects in Budgam

Budgam: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Sunday toured district Budgam to take stock of progress made on various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes undertaken by various departments in the district.
The chief secretary took a comprehensive review of the district Capex budget 2021-22 and 2022-23, financial physical progress under the district Capex budget including CSS, physical progress under the district budget 2022-23, the status of the Back to Village programme and other flagship programmes.
Mehta gave directions to complete the projects on the set timeline. Executing agencies were directed to expedite the progress of ongoing works.
At the outset, the District Development Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid gave a sector-wise detailed presentation of various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district.
The chief secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure the effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes so that no eligible beneficiary was left out.
He directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grassroots level.
The Agriculture Department was asked to prepare a district agriculture and export plan and to increase the production of pulses besides Sheep Husbandry Department was asked to increase mutton production in the district.
FCS&CA was directed to survey the availability of ration depots in remote blocks of the district.
The DC was directed to organise sports and awareness activities at Gram Panchayat level to motivate the youth about different income-generating schemes and engage them in establishing self-employment units to channelise their energy in the right direction.
The employment department was told to prepare the District Employment Plan and organise a workshop with the support of other allied departments.
GM DIC was directed to facilitate the unemployed youth to establish their units in the district.
With the objective that everybody should play he directed District Sports Officers to organise games and activities at the panchayat and district level and ensure everybody's participation.
Similarly, Rural Development Department (RDD) was asked to ensure door-to-door segregation of solid waste collection in rural areas with the help of PRIs.
The DC was further asked to ensure rationalisation of teaching staff within 30 days in the schools. Besides, toilets and drinking water facilities should be functional in all government schools.
While reviewing the road-wise progress of the PMGSY and PWD sector the chief secretary directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the government as per the set timelines.
He also reviewed the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process.
The DC apprised the chief secretary about the number of works taken up during the financial year 2021-22, under (B2V3) and the works completed so far.
Directions were issued to concerned departments for identifying those works which are pending under previous programmes and completing them at the earliest.
District heads of various departments apprised the chief secretary about the status of different schemes taken up by their respective departments and their status as of date.
The DC was asked to regularly monitor all ongoing developmental works and get feedback from district officers on daily basis.
The chief secretary emphasised the promotion of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg tourist destinations and directed the concerned to brace up for holding a number of tourism-related activities at all tourist destinations.
He emphasised that besides proper sanitation and putting in place all other required facilities at tourist destinations, facilities like huts, cafeterias, and lavatory complexes be established for the hassle-free stay of tourists there.
The chief secretary emphasised the convergence of MGNREGA with other schemes to provide maximum wages to the registered labourers and create durable rural assets.
He stressed expediting the work on all ongoing projects and their timely completion. He said that work taken up be completed in all respects.
The chief secretary directed officers to work in coordination and ensure the speedy completion of all developmental projects.
District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole,
SP Budgam Tahir Saleem, Chief Engineers R&B, KPDCL, Jal Shakti Department, Heads of Horticulture, Education, Health, RDD, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Command Area, Agriculture Departments, and district and sectorial officers were also present at the meeting.