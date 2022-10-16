CS calls for timely completion of projects in Budgam

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid gave a sector-wise detailed presentation of various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district.

The chief secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure the effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 percent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes so that no eligible beneficiary was left out.

He directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grassroots level.

The Agriculture Department was asked to prepare a district agriculture and export plan and to increase the production of pulses besides Sheep Husbandry Department was asked to increase mutton production in the district.

FCS&CA was directed to survey the availability of ration depots in remote blocks of the district.

The DC was directed to organise sports and awareness activities at Gram Panchayat level to motivate the youth about different income-generating schemes and engage them in establishing self-employment units to channelise their energy in the right direction.