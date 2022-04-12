CS chairs 11th meeting of SASB High-level Committee

Further, both the Divisional Commissioners were asked to monitor the arrangements being put in place in transit camps along the Yatra route. They were asked to ensure the functionality of toilet blocks throughout the National Highway and at all transit camps, with proper signage to be installed within a week.

They were further asked to prepare respective traffic management plans within a week, and ensure time-bound movement of yatra convoy on the national highway by enforcing traffic rules and norms.

Furthermore, Dr. Mehta emphasised undertaking a media campaign to promote adherence to the registered travel dates, timings, and other yatra norms, among all devotees.

The Board was asked to launch a helpline number/ mobile-based application for sharing real-time information on the availability of nearest lodging facility, langar, and other public utilities vis-à-vis the pilgrim’s live location.