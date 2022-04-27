CS chairs meeting on registration, renewal of houseboats

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the policy and guidelines on Dal Lake for registration, renewal and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lakes besides discussing legal frame work for enforcing the policy.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Vice-Chairperson, J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority and Director Tourism, Kashmir.