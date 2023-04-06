CS conducts Srinagar City’s extensive tour, inspects smart city projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday conducted an extensive tour of Srinagar City to review the preparations and take stock of developmental works for the make over of the city being executed by Srinagar Smart City Ltd and R&B Department.
During his visit to Nishat, Mehta took the stock of upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Bagh precinct including road works, pathways, plaza, wooden deck, and landscaping on EPC mode.
He also inspected the ongoing work of Lake Front Development along Northern Foreshore Road (NFR) of Dal Lake from Nishat to Naseem Bagh PHC, including pedestrian walkway, cycle track, and viewing decks and other projects.
Besides, he checked the progress of work on redevelopment of footpaths on Boulevard Road (RHS) from Dalgate to Nishat and Gupkar Junction and upgradation of Gupkar Road.
Taking stock of works for development of cycle lanes, footpaths, and parking spaces, the CS directed concerned officers of executing agencies to pace up execution of works to complete them by April 15 without fail.
Inspecting the works being carried out for improvement and upgradation of Maulana Azad Road at Polo View, he instructed the SSCL to make adequate parking space available at M A Road near Polo View and Polo View Market.
On the occasion, Mehta also interacted with the shopkeepers who expressed satisfaction over the facelift of the market and also took the opportunity to apprise him regarding parking space for customers in its vicinity.
He assured them that parking would be taken care of.
While visiting the area, the Cs directed concerned officers for development of Poloview Parks and asked SSCL to use it for cultural activities to increase the footfall there.
Meanwhile, CEO Smart City briefed the CS about all the works including utility shifting of electric poles, widening of footpaths, underground drainage lines, paid parking spaces created for cycling and vehicles besides option of monthly subscriptions provided to Poloview shopkeepers.
Among other sites, which the CS visited included Residency Road where he was briefed about the conversion of overhead electrical networks into underground ducts and redevelopment of Residency Road on modern lines.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad; Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Chief Engineer R&B, SSP Traffic and officers of line departments accompanied the CS.