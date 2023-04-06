CS conducts Srinagar City’s extensive tour, inspects smart city projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday conducted an extensive tour of Srinagar City to review the preparations and take stock of developmental works for the make over of the city being executed by Srinagar Smart City Ltd and R&B Department.

During his visit to Nishat, Mehta took the stock of upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Bagh precinct including road works, pathways, plaza, wooden deck, and landscaping on EPC mode.

He also inspected the ongoing work of Lake Front Development along Northern Foreshore Road (NFR) of Dal Lake from Nishat to Naseem Bagh PHC, including pedestrian walkway, cycle track, and viewing decks and other projects.

Besides, he checked the progress of work on redevelopment of footpaths on Boulevard Road (RHS) from Dalgate to Nishat and Gupkar Junction and upgradation of Gupkar Road.