CS directs strict CAB implementation

Jammu: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting of the COVID Task Force to review the rising COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the strict implementation of CAB and set protocols to break the chain of transmission.
Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Finance, Health & Medical Education, Public Works Department, Disaster Management, MD, National Health Mission and Director General, Family Health Department were present in the meeting.
It was informed that like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir is also witnessing a rise in COVID cases, which has necessitated strict observance of CAB, COVID SOPs, and protocols by the general public, especially in public places.
The meeting was apprised that although the Omicron variant is maintaining a high transmission, raising the weekly positivity rate from 0.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent over the previous fortnight; the oxygen bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy are currently at a comfortable level of 7.7 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. It was given out that the healthcare facilities have been ramped up and are in a state of readiness to cater to any eventualities.
In comparison to the second (Delta) wave, Jammu and Kashmir has doubled its testing capacity to over 80,000 daily tests which is also being reflected in the higher number of daily reported cases. It was informed that although the number of reported daily cases has crossed the peak of the second wave, the comparative peak positivity rate and bed occupancy rate during the current wave continue to remain low at 7 per cent and 6.2 per cent viz-a-viz second wave’s 10.9 per cent and 60.8 per cent respectively. Jammu and Kashmir is also maintaining a lower positivity rate in comparison to the national average of about 17 per cent.
Taking note of the increased number of COVID cases, the Chief Secretary impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce including all pregnant employees to work from home.
The Chief Secretary appealed to the public to remain indoors and avoid visiting crowded places, besides urging them to voluntarily declare micro-containment zones in the areas which are seeing a large number of positive cases. He informed that symptomatic people can avail medical assistance and testing information by dialing the COVID emergency helpline number 104.
The NHM was asked to widely publicize the COVID helplines and UT/Divisional/District-level emergency contact numbers for assistance including teleconsultations through bulk messages and proper advertisement. To curb the unnecessary gatherings and leisure outings during the third wave peak in the Union territory, the COVID Task Force decided to curb the non-essential movement of people from 2 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.