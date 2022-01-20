CS directs strict CAB implementation

It was informed that like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir is also witnessing a rise in COVID cases, which has necessitated strict observance of CAB, COVID SOPs, and protocols by the general public, especially in public places.

The meeting was apprised that although the Omicron variant is maintaining a high transmission, raising the weekly positivity rate from 0.5 per cent to 5.4 per cent over the previous fortnight; the oxygen bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy are currently at a comfortable level of 7.7 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. It was given out that the healthcare facilities have been ramped up and are in a state of readiness to cater to any eventualities.