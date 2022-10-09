CS directs to clear stranded trucks within 24 hrs

New Delhi: In a marathon meeting held to take stock of the traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Sunday impressed upon the concerned traffic authorities to clear the stranded traffic within 24 hours and certify the same at the earliest.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the CS directed the Traffic Department to formulate a viable plan for the smooth movement of traffic on the highway in association with the fruit growers.

He asked them to ensure that the fruit-laden trucks leaving from Kashmir should reach their destinations at appropriate time without any undue delay.