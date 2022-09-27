CS directs Traffic Police to create robust communication, information mechanism

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday stressed on the Traffic Police to put in place a robust communication and information mechanism to regulate Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) at critical points on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44)like Qazigund-Banihal, Banihal Market, Sherbibi, Panthayal, and Mehar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to take stock of the traffic movement on NH-44, the chief secretary directed that Traffic Department should issue daily Information bulletins for stakeholders mentioning the travel time taken by HMVs from Qazigund to Jakhani, loss of time due to shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh-Mehar and number of vehicles waiting to leave for Jammu.

The traffic management authorities were asked to augment manpower requirements from all sources to regulate traffic optimally, besides enforcing lane discipline in the critical stretches between Ramban and Banihal.