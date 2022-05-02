CS extends greetings

Jammu: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Secretary said that the charity and good deeds observed during the holy month promote harmony and fraternity in society and inspires people to carry forward the principles of honesty, generosity, and empathy in their day-to-day lives.