CS for physical verification of works, projects under District Capex

Jammu: J&K Finance department has scheduled two weeks from August 2 to 15 as “pace setting weeks” for physical verification of the works or projects under District Capital Expenditure (Capex).
Financial Commissioner, Finance department A K Mehta, who is also the Chief Secretary of J&K, has issued this direction to “expedite 100 percent physical verification of the works or projects of District Capex completed during the Financial Year 2020-21.”
In this connection, Mehta, in a Finance department circular, has enjoined upon the Regional Directors Kashmir and Jammu and all the District Statistical Evaluation Officers (DSEOs) of UT of J&K to ensure that two works or projects should be physically verified per district per day during these two weeks.
Thus, around 250 works or projects at divisional level and around 500 works or projects in the UT of J&K will be physically verified in two weeks. Works will be taken up from an e-compendium of 1676 completed projects during 2020-21 available on the official website of the Finance department.
“All DSEOs shall furnish the discrepancies, so found during Pace setting weeks to all concerned executing agencies vis-a-vis furnishing the Physical Verification Reports to the Regional Directors by August 23, 2021. DSEOs shall further submit the action taken by the Executing agencies to Regional Directors by August 30, 2021 and the same shall be furnished by Regional Directors to the Finance Department by September 5, 2021,” Mehta has directed while specifying the time lines.
He has instructed the Regional Directors Kashmir and Jammu to furnish the work-wise discrepancies found during Pace setting weeks as per the format to the Finance department by August 30, 2021.
“Timelines shall be adhered strictly. Any deviation to the instructions shall be the personal responsibility of the concerned officer,” Mehta has warned.