CS for physical verification of works, projects under District Capex

Jammu: J&K Finance department has scheduled two weeks from August 2 to 15 as “pace setting weeks” for physical verification of the works or projects under District Capital Expenditure (Capex).

Financial Commissioner, Finance department A K Mehta, who is also the Chief Secretary of J&K, has issued this direction to “expedite 100 percent physical verification of the works or projects of District Capex completed during the Financial Year 2020-21.”

In this connection, Mehta, in a Finance department circular, has enjoined upon the Regional Directors Kashmir and Jammu and all the District Statistical Evaluation Officers (DSEOs) of UT of J&K to ensure that two works or projects should be physically verified per district per day during these two weeks.