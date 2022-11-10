CS in London urges investors to invest in J&K, reap Govt benefits

The chief secretary said that his participation in this global event aims at building trust amongst the global business fraternity and showcasing the strengths of J&K as a potential investment destination.

He said that the Centre was working towards making India a hub of the global supply chain under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

The chief secretary recollected that a host of initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for Local’, and promoting exports under ‘District as Export Hub’ and market linkages for MSME industries to both domestic and global value chains had been rolled out in this direction.

He said that in this backdrop, the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy (JKIP) 2021-30 was a welcome change from the previous industrial policies and that the industrial ecosystem in J&K was set to witness a paradigm shift.

Talking about the local initiatives he said that the J&K government took bold and decisive steps of breaking the shackles in the path of development and J&K was fast moving towards integration with the national economic trajectory to become a prosperous and self-reliant union territory.

He said that momentous decisions had been taken which had changed the constitutional framework, removed artificial legal and economic barriers between J&K and the rest of the country, and fully integrated the J&K market with the national market and at par with other parts of the country.