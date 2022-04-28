CS inspects construction works of B&J, LD Hospitals

Chief Secretary, while enquiring about the technical specifications of the building, directed the concerned engineers to keep a check on technical and quality parameters on regular basis for effective implementation.

Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, informed that the building will have 120 beds capacity as well as technically advanced modular Operation Theatres, pre-operative and post-operative units which will considerably augment the infrastructure of the valley’s largest centre for the orthopedic care.

It is pertinent to mention that the prestigious project has been taken up under the component “Critical Infrastructure” of JTFRP funded by the World Bank.