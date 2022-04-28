CS inspects construction works of B&J, LD Hospitals

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday inspected progress on construction works being executed on Specialized Orthopedic Unit (additional hospital block) at Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla and additional block of Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, Srinagar.
While inspecting the progress on construction of Specialised Orthopedic Unit at Barzulla, Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of progress on the project while adhering to all set quality parameters of the project ensuring timely completion.
Chief Secretary, while enquiring about the technical specifications of the building, directed the concerned engineers to keep a check on technical and quality parameters on regular basis for effective implementation.
Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, informed that the building will have 120 beds capacity as well as technically advanced modular Operation Theatres, pre-operative and post-operative units which will considerably augment the infrastructure of the valley’s largest centre for the orthopedic care.
It is pertinent to mention that the prestigious project has been taken up under the component “Critical Infrastructure” of JTFRP funded by the World Bank.
Taking stock of construction of additional block at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, Chief Secretary directed for strict adherence to set timelines while maintaining the quality standards.
Chief Secretary was informed that the state of the art hospital building will be constructed using the base isolation technique to make it withstand the earthquakes in the seismic zone –V. The technology is being used for the first time in construction of any public buildings in the valley. The building has been categorized as Green Building and is being designed to achieve performance based on the international design standards. The hospital building will provide latest medical equipments for the pre and post natal care.
Later, Chief Secretary paid a visit to wards of the LD Hospital and took stock of the medical facilities being made available to public there.He was briefed by the Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid about the availability of patient care facilities
He directed the concerned officers to provide best and quality healthcare facilities to the ailing. He directed the health department's officials to take necessary measures for improving sanitation and patient care services at the hospital.
Chief Secretary also directed for operationalization of defunct lifts of the LD hospital within two months saying that no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
Later, Chief Secretary visited the Hari Parbat Fort and reviewed the facilities put in place for the visitors.
He asked the Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, for up gradation of facilities in the religious spot to attract added tourist influx to the fort and sought redesigning of the approach stairways to the fort.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz, Commissioner, SMC Athar Aamir Khan and other officers accompanied the Chief Secretary during the visits.