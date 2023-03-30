CS lauds admin for appointing 10,000 Lumberdars, Chowkidars

Jammu: In one of the largest reformative measures started few months back, J&K administration has nearly completed appointing about 10,000 educated and young persons belonging to different villages of J&K on the significant grassroots level posts of Lumbedars and Village Guards (Chowkidars).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the information was revealed in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and attended by DG CID; Commissioner Secretary GAD; Commissioner Secretary IT and Information; Divisional Commissioners; Secretary PD&MD; Secretary, Revenue and all Deputy Commissioners of J&K either physically or virtually.

The chief secretary lauded both the divisional and district administration for achieving this feat in a record time.

He impressed upon the authorities to ensure that a training schedule was framed for these youngsters to sensitise them about their vital role as the grassroots level, frontline workers who have to work for the welfare and wellbeing of their villages.

He enjoined upon them that all these youngsters deserve to be given due respect and recognition as they would act as a bridge between the common masses and higher authorities.