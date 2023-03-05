CS launches CoE for imparting cyber security training

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta launched the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber Security established by the IT Department in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), J&K, on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the CoE is slated to be a learning centre for the officers and officials of the government to know about the latest trends and techniques for ensuring important cyber security of official web portals and websites.

The chief secretary enjoined upon the IT Department to make the training mandatory for the employees of the department besides creating separate modules for imparting the basic level training to all the employees designated by the departments and a high level skill course for the technically proficient people who would look after the cyber security of government websites and its portals.