CS launches J&K's integrated tourism portal

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the integrated web portal of the Tourism

department which shall provide a one stop solution for tourists and visitors. The web portal will provide all the information related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir including its allied agencies like Tourism Development Authorities, J & K Cable Car Corporation, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Golf Courses etc and shall be available to the users under a single window.

The web portal will have provision for online bookings and operator registration for tourists.