CS launches revamped UT portal

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday launched the revamped UT portal, a single window platform for integrated delivery of information and services by various government departments with latest features in presence of Commissioner Secretary IT Prerna Puri.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta praised the IT Department and the NIC for creating this inclusive platform offering both the services and information as well.

He said that the portal would act as one stop solution for all the people availing services or seeking information about different aspects of J&K.

The chief secretary also enquired about the response of public over the online services.