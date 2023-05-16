CS-led panel to implement plan for strengthening cooperative movement in J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led 16-member Union Territory Level Cooperative Development Committee (UTLCDC) will implement a plan for strengthening cooperative movement and deepening its reach in Jammu and Kashmir.
The panel, constituted by the J&K government on Tuesday, will ensure that all the Panchayats or villages in the UT are covered by multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) or Primary Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies, as the case may be.
Besides it, the government has also accorded sanction to the constitution of District Level Cooperative Development Committees (DLCDCs).
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, UTLCDC will have Administrative Secretaries Agriculture Production Department; Finance Department; Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Revenue department as its members.
Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department will be its convener. Registrar of Cooperative Societies J&K; Chief General Manager, NABARD, J&K; Convener, J&K Lead Bank (UTLBC); a representative each from National Cooperative Development Corporation, (NCDC); National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB); Chairman or Managing Director of State Cooperative Bank; Chairman or Managing Director of State Federation of Dairy Cooperative Societies; Chairman or Managing Director of State Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Societies and any other co-opted member will also be the members of committee.
UTLCDC will review the district-wise action plan for setting up new multipurpose PACS or Primary Dairy Fishery Cooperative Societies, with a total target of establishing two lakh such societies in the next five years across the country. It will extend all necessary support in preparation and updation of National Cooperative Database and will prepare an action plan, in coordination with NABARD, NDDB, NFDB, NAFSCOB, NCDFI and FISHCOPED to set up UT or District level federations if not presently existent as per requirement and viability assessment.
As per terms of reference, the panel will also assist in establishing linkages of existing and new primary cooperative societies with District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) or State Co-operative Banks (StCBs) and or their respective District and UT level Federations.
The panel has also been tasked to ensure convergence of various schemes of Government of India at the level of PACS or Dairy or Fishery Primary Cooperative Societies to make them vibrant economic entities. To provide all necessary policy support for creation of infrastructure at the level of cooperative societies, including allotment of Government or Gram Sabha land to PACS; extend all necessary support to District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) for implementation of the plan at the grassroots level; monitor the progress of implementation of the action plan at the UT level or any other related matters will also be the mandate of UTLCDC.
The 15-member District Level Cooperative Development Committee (DLCDC) with Deputy Commissioner as its chairman will ensure regular and timely updation of National Cooperative Database and prepare the District Plan for setting up of new multipurpose PACS or Primary Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies on the basis of the gap analysis from National Cooperative Database.
Additional District Development Commissioner; Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat; Assistant Commissioner, Revenue; Chief Animal Husbandry Officer; District Sheep Husbandry Officer; Assistant Director, Fisheries; Managing Director DCCB or StCB; District Lead Bank Manager; District Development Manager, NABARD; a representative each of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB); J&K Dairy or Fisheries Cooperative Federation and any other co-opted member will be the members of DLCDC.
Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies will be its convener.
This panel has been mandated to ensure that all the Panchayats or villages in the district are covered by multipurpose PACS or Primary Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies, as the case may be; establish linkages of existing and new primary cooperative societies with DCCBs or StCBs and or their respective District or Block level Federations, if any, with the support of UT government and other stakeholders concerned. If District or Block level Federations are not existent, then linkages may be established with the Federations present in nearby district or block.
This will also facilitate setting up of district level federations, if not presently existent, as per requirement and viability assessment, in coordination with UT government and stakeholders concerned; facilitate registration of new primary cooperative societies with the support of Registrar of Cooperative Societies; ensure dovetailing of various schemes of Government of India at the level of PACS or Primary Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies with the support of Registrar of Cooperative Societies.
The panel has also been mandated to provide all necessary infrastructure and logistical support to primary cooperative societies at the Panchayats or village level, including allotment of Government or Gram Sabha land to PACS; coordinate with all stakeholders concerned and provide all necessary support for ensuring implementation of the plan at the ground level or any other related matters.
The Cooperative Department will be the Nodal Department for coordinating the overall implementation of this plan.