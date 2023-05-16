CS-led panel to implement plan for strengthening cooperative movement in J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led 16-member Union Territory Level Cooperative Development Committee (UTLCDC) will implement a plan for strengthening cooperative movement and deepening its reach in Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel, constituted by the J&K government on Tuesday, will ensure that all the Panchayats or villages in the UT are covered by multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) or Primary Dairy or Fishery Cooperative Societies, as the case may be.

Besides it, the government has also accorded sanction to the constitution of District Level Cooperative Development Committees (DLCDCs).

Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, UTLCDC will have Administrative Secretaries Agriculture Production Department; Finance Department; Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Revenue department as its members.

Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department will be its convener. Registrar of Cooperative Societies J&K; Chief General Manager, NABARD, J&K; Convener, J&K Lead Bank (UTLBC); a representative each from National Cooperative Development Corporation, (NCDC); National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB); Chairman or Managing Director of State Cooperative Bank; Chairman or Managing Director of State Federation of Dairy Cooperative Societies; Chairman or Managing Director of State Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Societies and any other co-opted member will also be the members of committee.