CS-led sanctioning panel to approve flexi fund components under PMDP-MIDH

Jammu: Chief Secretary will lead the Union Territory Level Committee (UTLSC) for approval of Flexi Fund component under Prime Minister’s Development Package - Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (PMDP -MIDH).

MIDH is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa and bamboo. Under MIDH, the Government of India contributes 90 percent in case of J&K.

UTLSC, which has been constituted on the lines of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), will have the Chief Secretary as chairman and Administrative Secretary of Agriculture Production Department as vice-chairman.