CS-led sanctioning panel to approve flexi fund components under PMDP-MIDH

Jammu: Chief Secretary will lead the Union Territory Level Committee (UTLSC) for approval of Flexi Fund component under Prime Minister’s Development Package - Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (PMDP -MIDH).
MIDH is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa and bamboo. Under MIDH, the Government of India contributes 90 percent in case of J&K.
UTLSC, which has been constituted on the lines of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), will have the Chief Secretary as chairman and Administrative Secretary of Agriculture Production Department as vice-chairman.
Administrative Secretaries of Finance; Jal Shakti; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Planning, Development and Monitoring departments; representative of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India (officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary); Director Agriculture, Kashmir and Jammu; Director Horticulture Kashmir and Jammu; Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir and Jammu; Director Fisheries J&K and a representative of SKUAST will be its members while Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department will be its member-secretary.
As per its terms of reference, UTLSC may co-opt two more members from Agricultural Research Organizations, reputed NGOs working in the field of Agriculture, Deputy Commissioners of important districts and leading farmers. “The quorum for the UTLSC meeting shall not be complete without the presence of a representative from the Government of India. It shall be responsible for sanctioning the projects, under the Flexi Fund Component under PMDP (MIDH),” GAD secretary Piyush Singla ordered.
The panel will monitor the progress of the sanctioned projects or schemes; will review implementation of the schemes’ objectives and ensure that the programmes are implemented in accordance with the guidelines laid down. It will ensure that no duplication of efforts or resources takes place besides ensuring commissioning or undertaking field studies to monitor the implementation of the projects.
It has also been tasked to initiate evaluation studies from time to time, as may be required besides to ensure that there are no inter-district disparities with respect to the financial patterns or subsidy assistance in the projects.
“The UTLSC shall meet as often as required but shall meet at least once in a quarter,” Singla directed.