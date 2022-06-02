CS Mehta reviews construction of vital road projects in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the status of different road projects including national highways being laid out here in the UT.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioners; Commissioner Secretary, Forest; Commissioner Secretary Revenue; Secretary, PD&MD; Deputy Commissioners; MD, KPDCL; Chief Engineers of PWD, Jal Shakti, PDD; Representatives of BRO, NHIDCL and other officers of the concerned Departments.

The Chief Secretary (CS) urged the executing agencies to enshrine it as their goal to deliver all these projects on set timelines. He asked them that the erecting of crash barriers, sign boards, parapets on National Highways for the safety of travelers should be done before 15th of this month. He also advised the district administration to look into the availability of utilities like Eateries, Washrooms, etc on the National Highways for enjoyable ride over them.