CS reviews 75th Independence Day preparations

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday asked the district administrations to identify 75 roads and schools to be named after civilians with distinguished contributions to public welfare, as a part of celebration of 75th Independence Day.

He was chairing a review meeting to take stock of preparations for the celebration of 75th Independence Day with the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.’

The Chief Secretary impressed upon district administrations to acknowledge contributions of citizens towards nation-building and enlist individuals with exemplary achievements in this regard. As a mark of respect and appreciation to civilians with distinguished contributions to public welfare, Dr. Mehta asked the concerned to identify 75 roads and schools to be named after them.

While asking the concerned officers to undertake all necessary preparations for the ensuing Independence Day celebrations at both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, the Chief Secretary directed unfurling of the national flag at all districts, sub districts, tehsil headquarters and Panchayats by the PRI representatives.

During the meeting, it was informed that keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Independence Day function would be observed with due regard to the Covid SOPs and protocol based on social distance, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, and limited congregations. As such, it was decided that participation from students and vulnerable persons would be restricted, besides introducing technological interventions toward e-celebrations.