CS reviews functioning of recruitment agencies

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday reiterated that exemplary punishment will be awarded to the culprits and no guilty person will be spared irrespective of his position, in case, any malpractices are found during enquiry in the recent Sub-Inspector recruitment by J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

He made these remarks while reviewing the functioning of the Public Service Commission and Service Selection Board with special reference to the recent complaints about the selection of Police Sub Inspectors by the Board. Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Secretary, Public Service Commission and Chairman, Service Selection Board attended the meeting.