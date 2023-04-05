CS reviews progress of vital NH projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of vital projects of the National Highway.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on vital projects under execution, which included Jaiswal Bridge on Udhampur-Ramban section, Ramban flyover, and tunnels.

During the meeting it was informed that work on these vital projects was being expedited to the fullest extent.

The CS was informed that Jaiswal Bridge would be fully completed by April 10 while Ramban flyover would be completed around April 15.

The CS directed the concerned to speed up the pace of work so that these projects were completed at the earliest and commuters have a safe and less time consuming journey along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

He said that these links would not only reduce the travel time of commuters, but also completely bypass the difficult landslides and shooting stone prone areas along the stretch.

The CS also inquired about the shooting stones at the T5 Tunnel.

He said that the debris due to landslides and shooting stones should be cleared forthwith as soon as its occurrence.