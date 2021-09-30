CS reviews work on major road projects in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary J&K, Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of various road projects in Jammu and Kashmir under execution in the different schemes of UT and Central governments.

Administrative Secretaries of Home, Power Development, Public Works (R&B), Mining, besides Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir/Jammu, officers from BRO,NHAI, NHIDCL and concerned Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting, an official handout said.

It was informed that the Mining department has allotted short-term permit for extracting the minor minerals to the executing agency to ensure continuous supply of construction material for the Jammu semi-ring road project.

It was further informed that NHAI has constructed crash barriers/parapets at all the critical stretches on Udhampur-Ramban section to prevent occurrence of fatal accidents on the National Highway-44.

Dr Mehta directed the installation of such barriers on all critical stretchesof Ramban-Banihal section within a week, especially in the areas prone to frequent landslides and slippages.