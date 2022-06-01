CS sets deadline for completion of mega infra projects

Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary (CS) reviewed each of the project and sought the details of its status from both the indenting departments and executing agencies. He enquired from them the possible dates of completion of each project and directed them to fix date for handing them over to the concerned departments after finishing them in all respects.

Dr Mehta impressed upon them to utilize the ensuing working season efficiently to culminate the finishing works on these prestigious projects. He underscored that these projects are significant in terms of service delivery to common masses.