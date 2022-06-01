CS sets deadline for completion of mega infra projects

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the status of mega developmental projects under execution here in J&K.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, GAD/Health; Secretary, PD&MD; Secretary Law; CEO, ERA; Representatives from AIIMS Jammu/Kashmir; New Medical Colleges and Director NIFT besides Chief Engineers of the executing agencies and other officers of the concerned Departments.
Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
The Chief Secretary (CS) reviewed each of the project and sought the details of its status from both the indenting departments and executing agencies. He enquired from them the possible dates of completion of each project and directed them to fix date for handing them over to the concerned departments after finishing them in all respects.
Dr Mehta impressed upon them to utilize the ensuing working season efficiently to culminate the finishing works on these prestigious projects. He underscored that these projects are significant in terms of service delivery to common masses.
He observed that the health projects like two AIIMS, five new Medical Colleges and other health infrastructure projects should be accelerated so that the timelines fixed for them are met without any fail. He enjoined upon them to initiate the process of procuring the medical equipments simultaneously so that all of these projects are dedicated to public once civil works gets completed.
The Chief Secretary fixed September 2023 as deadline for AIIMS, Jammu. He asked the CPWD to also connect the two parts of the Institution on both sides of the highway by an underpass. For AIIMS, Kashmir he stressed on starting the first batch of students by December this year. He asked the district administration to handover the balance portion of land to CPWD within a month.
Regarding the five new Medical Colleges June, 2022 was fixed as deadline for Colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and Rajouri for handing them over to the indenting department. The Medical College at Doda was said to be completed by August this year.
The infrastructure projects like State Cancer Institute Jammu, 200 bedded Bone & Joint (B&J) Hospital Jammu, were agreed to be completed and handed over by August this year. Similarly Additional Block of B&J Hospital, Srinagar was said to be complete within a period of two months from here.
The CS directed the executing agency to handover the remaining portion of 500 bedded Pediatric Hospital at Bemina to the department forthwith. He also reviewed the status of the additional block constructed at Lal Ded Hospital for which the designs of super structure were meant to be vetted by IIT, Delhi.
Other projects that were reviewed in the meeting includes National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and J&K Legislative Assembly Complex at Jammu. The CS was informed that the work on these projects is going on swiftly and are set to be completed by the given deadline.