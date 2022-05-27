CS to lead 5-member search panel for selection of JKPSC chairman, members

Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the search panel will have the Financial Commissioners (Additional Chief Secretary) of Agriculture Production; Home; Finance Departments and the Principal Secretary GAD as its members.

Earlier on April 27, the J&K Government had appointed Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS (retired) member of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) as its interim chairman with effect from April 28, 2022.

As per GAD order, his appointment as interim chairman had been made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and S O 3937 (E) dated October 31, 2019, read with order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019 and all other provisions enabling in this behalf.