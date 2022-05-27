CS to lead 5-member search panel for selection of JKPSC chairman, members

Jammu: Chief Secretary will lead a five-member Search panel for the selection of chairman and members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).
While according sanction to the constitution of this Search Committee, the order issued by the Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) specified that the panel would “make suitable recommendations for selection of chairman and members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.”
Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the search panel will have the Financial Commissioners (Additional Chief Secretary) of Agriculture Production; Home; Finance Departments and the Principal Secretary GAD as its members.
Earlier on April 27, the J&K Government had appointed Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS (retired) member of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) as its interim chairman with effect from April 28, 2022.
As per GAD order, his appointment as interim chairman had been made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and S O 3937 (E) dated October 31, 2019, read with order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019 and all other provisions enabling in this behalf.
Against its sanctioned strength of eight (excluding chairperson), the JKPSC at present has just four members viz., Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone (interim chairman also), S A Mujtaba, Des Raj and Zubair Ahmed Rana.
Dr Lone was appointed as the interim chairman following the superannuation of its former chairperson B R Sharma on April 26. However, Dr Lone will also attain the age of superannuation in the first week of June.
As per JKPSC (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, (if the number is even) one half of the number with the addition of one and the number exceeding half of the total number (in case of odd number) shall constitute the quorum for JKPSC, empowered to take any decision with regard to any recruitment process or Departmental Promotion Committee affairs.