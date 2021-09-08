CS to lead committee for restoration, maintenance of J&K architecture, heritage

Jammu: The Chief Secretary will lead the Executive Committee constituted for approving action plans for implementation of “Scheme for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in Jammu & Kashmir.”

Following an approval by the Executive Committee, the District Level Coordination-cum-Implementation Committees (DLCICs) will conduct the heritage census and survey of the shrines, temples and other religious and historic monuments in coordination with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums for their restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance.



The government today accorded sanction to the constitution of both these committees.