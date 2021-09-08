CS to lead committee for restoration, maintenance of J&K architecture, heritage

Jammu: The Chief Secretary will lead the Executive Committee constituted for approving action plans for implementation of “Scheme for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in Jammu & Kashmir.”
Following an approval by the Executive Committee, the District Level Coordination-cum-Implementation Committees (DLCICs) will conduct the heritage census and survey of the shrines, temples and other religious and historic monuments in coordination with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums for their restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance.
The government today accorded sanction to the constitution of both these committees.
The DLCICs will also ascertain need and necessity of revival, restoration and renovation of sacred religious assets and historic monuments; facilitate and coordinate such restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance work. They will collect receive funds and give grants for fulfillment of the objective of the "Society for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of Architecture & Heritage in J&K" created by the Department of Culture.
Executive Committee will have the Chief Secretary Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its chairman. Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department, Administrative Secretaries Revenue and Tourism departments, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Architects and Chief Town Planners of Kashmir and Jammu, Director Archives, Archaeology & Museums J&K, Director General/ Director IRD/ Director Planning Department of Culture, J&K and five experts to be nominated by the government will be its members. Administrative Secretary Department of Culture will be the member secretary of the Executive Committee.
District Level Coordination-cum-Implementation Committees will comprise District Development Commissioner (concerned district) as Chairman while Additional Deputy Commissioner; Superintending Engineer PW(R&B) Department (concerned district); Deputy Director, Archives Archaeology & Museums of respective division; representative of the Director Tourism of the respective division, not below the rank of the Deputy Director; Chief Education Officer (concerned district) and District Statistics and Evaluation Officer (DSEO) will be the members.
As per terms of reference, the DLCICs will prioritize and propose steps for protection and longevity of identified sacred and heritage structures and suggest steps for restoration, wherever any damage has occurred and also formulate and finalize appropriate action plans for this purpose and for the approval of Executive Committee.
They will restore to original position, the designated heritage or sacred structure or place, adhering to same building material and workmanship, as per the approved action plan.
To upgrade the infrastructure at these places of worship and heritage monuments and develop the land appurtenant to the sites and their surroundings, in consultation with stakeholders, as per the approved action plan will also be in the domain of DLCICs. Besides, they will monitor and supervise the execution and restoration works in close consultation with management of trust of religious place or heritage monuments, wherever in place. The progress on this account will be reported by them to the Executive Committee on quarterly basis.