CS to lead UT Steering committee for implementation of AMRUT 2.0

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led UT Level Steering Committee (LSC) was among three committees the J&K government has constituted for implementing the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2.0) in the Union Territory.

Besides, UT Level Steering Committee (LSC), sanction has also been accorded to the constitution of UT Level Technical Committee (LTC) to be headed by the Administrative Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) and District Level Advisory and Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) to be led by the senior most elected Member of the Lok Sabha, for AMRUT-2.0 implementation in J&K.

As per the terms of references, LSC will approve UT Water Action Plan (UTWAP) and accord Administrative Approval to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and monitor the Mission including progress of projects, capacity building, IEC campaign and reform implementation etc. This will also

recommend proposals for release of installment of funds for projects to the Centre and will finalize UT and ULB share of funds for project implementation.