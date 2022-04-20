CS to lead UT Steering committee for implementation of AMRUT 2.0

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led UT Level Steering Committee (LSC) was among three committees the J&K government has constituted for implementing the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2.0) in the Union Territory.
Besides, UT Level Steering Committee (LSC), sanction has also been accorded to the constitution of UT Level Technical Committee (LTC) to be headed by the Administrative Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) and District Level Advisory and Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) to be led by the senior most elected Member of the Lok Sabha, for AMRUT-2.0 implementation in J&K.
As per the terms of references, LSC will approve UT Water Action Plan (UTWAP) and accord Administrative Approval to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and monitor the Mission including progress of projects, capacity building, IEC campaign and reform implementation etc. This will also
recommend proposals for release of installment of funds for projects to the Centre and will finalize UT and ULB share of funds for project implementation.
To allocate and release of Central and UT share of funds to ULBs in time; to encourage and facilitate start-ups and private entrepreneurs to participate in Mission through technology sub-Mission; approve plans for capacity building, issue notifications, etc for speedy implementation of reforms will also be part of responsibility of LSC.
This will also advise UT Mission Director on Operations & Maintenance of plants erected under Mission. The Committee may co-opt member or members from any government department or government organization and may also invite experts in the field to participate in its deliberations.
Besides Chief Secretary as its chairman, it will have Administrative Secretaries of Finance; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti Departments as its members. Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department will be its Member Secretary.
A representative of MoHUA, Government of India and UT Mission Director will also be its members.
UT Level Technical Committee (LTC) will technically appraise the DPRs and tender documents. Before giving approval, the committee will ensure availability of land free from all encumbrances for projects, inclusion of O&M for at least five years and the last stretch of tap or sewerage connectivity to households.
Besides Administrative Secretary (H&.UDD) as its chairman, it will comprise Commissioner JMC or SMC; Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu or Kashmir; Director Planning, H&UDD; Director Finance, H&UDD; Development Commissioner Works; Chief Engineer, JKPDD, Jammu or Kashmir; Chief Engineer Jal Shakti, Jammu or Kashmir; Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department and Chief Engineer UEED J&K as its members. UT Mission Director will be its member secretary.
District Level Advisory and Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) will review and monitor progress under various centrally sponsored schemes and programmes of the Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Housing and Poverty Alleviation including AMRUT 2.0 in various ULBs of the UT. It will also review improvements in service level indicators of each ULB of the district and promote inter-sectoral convergence of resources for projects.
To review progress of reform implementation with special focus on e- governance and ease of doing business regarding construction permits will also be its job profile.
The panel will have the senior most elected Member of the Lok Sabha as its chairman; Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha as its co-chair and Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district will be its member secretary.
Mayors or chairpersons of the concerned ULBs; Chief Executive Officers or Executive Officers of the concerned ULBs; Superintending Engineers of Jal Shakti; PWD; UEED and Executive Engineers of UEED, Jal Shakti & PWD as its ex-officio members.
As per its term of references, this panel will advise UT or central government regarding bottlenecks in implementation and suggest approaches for effective citizen engagement.
The chairpersons of these committees will recommend names of suitable persons to be members of the committee for the period of 2 years from the date of issue of order of nomination, for the categories or an eminent person of the district from social or public fields having special knowledge or experience of urban development; an eminent person or office bearer of the civil society organization working in the district in the field of urban development and an eminent person in the senior citizen category (above the age of 60 years) provided that at least one of the these persons should be woman and at least one person from them should be either a member of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.
The minutes of the Committee will be uploaded from each ULBs website and the meetings of the Action Taken Reports prepared by each District Committee will be submitted to the UT government for information and necessary action.
Mission Director, AMRUT-2.0 of UT of J&K will be the nodal person at the UT level to coordinate for efficient functioning & reporting of DLAMC.