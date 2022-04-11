CS, Union Secy review preparations for publicity regarding Amarnath Yatra

Chief Secretary said that development ecosystem of J&K is witnessing tremendous transformation since the past few years with completion of around 51000 projects till date. He added that the physical verification and GI tagging of all works has been made possible to ensure that the works are being done on ground without any kind of corruption or malpractice.

Dr Mehta also highlighted that the J&K administration has completely moved to digital arena through e-office and all the HoDs as well as both wings of Civil Secretariat have been connected through it.

He said that this has brought complete transparency in working culture of all the offices of J&K administration. He added that this unique system has also made an end to any chance of file misplacement in government offices.

Highlighting about other initiatives, Chief Secretary said that J&K administration has moved to mobile governance through ‘Our Office Your Mobile’ initiative for ease of living of citizens who can utilize different services through their mobile phones. He also added that under ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’, citizens can get details of their land through digital mode which, earlier, used to take months.