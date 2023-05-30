CS visit GMC&H, enquires about health of injured

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday morning went to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu to enquire about the condition of Vaishno Devi-bound yatris who met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary called the incident highly unfortunate and directed to provide best possible medical care to the injured.
The chief secretary prayed for those who lost their lives in the mishap.
He extended heartfelt condolences to their families and said that the government would provide all necessary facilities to the victims.
The chief secretary said that the government would provide adequate relief to the families of dead and those injured in the mishap.
He directed the divisional administration to look into the causes of the road accident so that such incidents are avoided in future.