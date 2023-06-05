CSC-PAHAL | Administrative Secretaries asked to update ATRs on Google Tracker

Jammu: J&K government has asked all Administrative Secretaries to update Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on “actionable points of the identified priority areas or themes” in two national conferences of Chief Secretaries in 2022 and 2023, on quarterly basis on the designated Google Tracker.
A comprehensive Google Tracker has been designed by the Union Territory (UT) administration to collate the quarterly progress by departments on each action point of the priority areas identified during the second conference of Chief Secretaries, for effective monitoring and implementation of various projects or initiatives.
The move is part of an initiative of J&K government, christened as “Chief Secretaries Conference - Priority Area for Highest Attention and Leadership” (CSC-PAHAL)”, conceived on the initiative of Chief Secretary A K Mehta under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to ensure that the priorities set by the Prime Minister, as articulated in these conferences, are implemented fully in a time bound manner.
Notably, the Prime Minister had chaired two national conferences of Chief Secretaries in 2022 and 2023. The first conference was a step towards further strengthening partnership between Centre and the state governments for implementation of a common development agenda and a blueprint for cohesive action to achieve aspirations of the people. The overarching theme of the second conference was ‘Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile’, focusing on the aspects for stimulating growth and job creation, while anchoring inclusive human development.
During the second (two-day) conference of the State Chief Secretaries in Delhi in January this year, the Prime Minister had emphasised on a wide range of subjects which could further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory.
Following the meeting, in a tweet thread, the Prime Minister had mentioned, “With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the four pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors.”
He had stressed the need to continue strengthening the MSME sector stating that this was important “in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth.” The Prime minister had asserted that equally important was to popularise local products while highlighting why quality was essential in every sphere of the economy.
He had called upon the Chief Secretaries to “focus on ending mindless compliances and those laws as well as rules which were outdated.” In a time when India was initiating unparalleled reforms, there was no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions, he had stated.
Besides, he (Prime Minister) had talked about PM Gati Shakti and how to build synergy in realising this vision. He had asked the Chief Secretaries to “add vigour to Mission LiFE and mark the International Year of Millets with wide-scale mass participation.”
As a follow-up, CSC-PAHAL was created by the J&K government and a comprehensive Google Tracker was designed to monitor the implementation of the priorities set by the Prime Minister, as articulated in these conferences.
“The road map earmarked during the two conferences forms the bedrock of the planning process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has also been synchronized with key deliverables, identified for various departments, for the current financial year,” General Administration Department Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma mentioned.