CSC-PAHAL | Administrative Secretaries asked to update ATRs on Google Tracker

Notably, the Prime Minister had chaired two national conferences of Chief Secretaries in 2022 and 2023. The first conference was a step towards further strengthening partnership between Centre and the state governments for implementation of a common development agenda and a blueprint for cohesive action to achieve aspirations of the people. The overarching theme of the second conference was ‘Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile’, focusing on the aspects for stimulating growth and job creation, while anchoring inclusive human development.

During the second (two-day) conference of the State Chief Secretaries in Delhi in January this year, the Prime Minister had emphasised on a wide range of subjects which could further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory.

Following the meeting, in a tweet thread, the Prime Minister had mentioned, “With the eyes of the world being on India, combined with the rich talent pool of our youth, the coming years belong to our nation. In such times, the four pillars of Infrastructure, Investment, Innovation and Inclusion will drive our efforts to boost good governance across sectors.”

He had stressed the need to continue strengthening the MSME sector stating that this was important “in order to become Aatmanirbhar and boost economic growth.” The Prime minister had asserted that equally important was to popularise local products while highlighting why quality was essential in every sphere of the economy.

He had called upon the Chief Secretaries to “focus on ending mindless compliances and those laws as well as rules which were outdated.” In a time when India was initiating unparalleled reforms, there was no scope for over regulation and mindless restrictions, he had stated.