CUET exam centre row | Govt takes up matter with NTA

Srinagar: Amid the hue and cry over the allotment of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam centres outside Kashmir, the government has taken up the matter with the concerned authorities in National Testing Agency (NTA), New Delhi.

The NTA has left hundreds of students in despair as their exam centres for CUET (UG)-2023 have been allotted outside Kashmir.

The students have complained that their preference for exam centres had been ignored by the NTA and they have been allotted exam centres outside J&K.

Most of the students complained to Greater Kashmir that they had been allotted their exam centres in Chandigarh, Jammu, Patiala, Bhatinda, and other cities, leaving students high and dry.