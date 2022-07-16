Culture of garnering votes through freebies very dangerous for country: PM

He said the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi by the Bundelkhand expressway has been reduced by three-four hours, but its benefit is much more than that and hit out at previous dispensations in Uttar Pradesh for the lack of connectivity.

The "double-engine" government now was ensuring the major transformation of the state with fast-improving connectivity and much better law and order, he said.

Modi asserted that no such work should be done that is not related to the present aspirations and better future of the country.

The thinking behind every decision and policy should be that development of the country would be accelerated, the Prime minister said, adding that it should be ensured that all those things that harm and negatively impact the country's development are kept away.