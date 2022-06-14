Curfew continues for 6th day in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Curfew which was imposed on Thursday evening continued for the sixth day on Tuesday in Bhadarwah without any relaxation, while nine people were detained in the curfew-bound town. Meanwhile, restrictions were relaxed in nearby Kishtwar district headquarters for five hours, officials said.

The curfew was imposed in the two towns last Thursday following communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad ( SAW) by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and certain social media posts by local right wing activists in her support.