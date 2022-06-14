Curfew continues for 6th day in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Curfew which was imposed on Thursday evening continued for the sixth day on Tuesday in Bhadarwah without any relaxation, while nine people were detained in the curfew-bound town. Meanwhile, restrictions were relaxed in nearby Kishtwar district headquarters for five hours, officials said.
The curfew was imposed in the two towns last Thursday following communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad ( SAW) by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and certain social media posts by local right wing activists in her support.
The officials said all the nine people were detained for provocative sloganeering during a protest after raiding several localities of the town including Quilla Mohalla, Pasri, Haveli Mohalla and Masjid Mohalla. The police had arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at a mosque.
Senior police and civil administration officers are monitoring the law and order situation and the curfew in Bhaderwah is expected to be relaxed in a phased manner starting late Tuesday, they said.
In Kishtwar, curfew was relaxed for five hours from 1.30 pm, the officials said, adding shops and business establishments opened soon after the relaxation was announced.