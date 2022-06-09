Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Authorities late Thursday evening imposed curfew in Bhaderwah in Doda district apprehending communal tension following an objectionable post, hurting the religious sentiments of the majority community, went viral in social media.

Earlier, a large number of protesters, including women, gathered outside Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah and registered their strong protest. Huge deployment of security forces, including police, CRPF, was made in and around Jamia Masjid.