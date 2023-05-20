Curtain Raiser | Kashmir all geared up to host G20 meet

Srinagar: The civil and Police administration is busy making final preparations for the G20 event to take place in Kashmir to ensure that the event is a great success and goes off without a hitch.

The proposed itinerary for international delegates includes local sightseeing and a Shikara ride on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The meetings with the delegates are planned at the SKICC.

Over 180 people, including international delegations and selected Indian officials, majority of them would stay at Srinagar’s Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace.

Artists from Jammu and Kashmir would showcase their programmes before the delegates.