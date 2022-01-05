CUS, KU postpone all exams

Srinagar: All the Kashmir University (KU) exams which were scheduled from January 5 to 7 have been postponed due to the prevailing inclement weather in the Valley. The authorities at Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) postponed the 3rd-semester examination of various undergraduate programmes scheduled on Wednesday in view of inclement weather conditions in Kashmir.

Later, the authorities at Cluster University announced a postponement of all examinations scheduled for January 6 as well.