CUS, KU postpone all exams

Srinagar: All the Kashmir University (KU) exams which were scheduled from January 5 to 7 have been postponed due to the prevailing inclement weather in the Valley. The authorities at Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) postponed the 3rd-semester examination of various undergraduate programmes scheduled on Wednesday in view of inclement weather conditions in Kashmir.
Later, the authorities at Cluster University announced a postponement of all examinations scheduled for January 6 as well.
“All the examinations of Cluster University scheduled on January 6 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Fresh dates shall be notified separately,” controller examination CUS, Mir Khurshid Ahmad in a notification said.
Meanwhile, the Kashmir University (KU) authorities announced a postponement of all UG/PG/Professional/B.Ed (External POT) exams scheduled on January 6 and 7.
“The fresh dates for postponed papers will be issued separately,” controller examination KU, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchu told Greater Kashmir.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide-prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
Meanwhile, the JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday conducted the class 11th exams as per schedule. The decision evoked criticism from the students saying the decision to hold the examination was not in the interest of the students.
“Board administration never considers the situation of students from rural and hilly areas. We are facing though time to get to the examination centre for our last day of examination,” said Zuhaib, an aggrieved student. The students complained that they faced huge inconveniences while reaching the exam centres amid the continuous snowfall.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Joint Secretary Examination, JKBOSE, Lal Hussain said the class 11th examination was held as per schedule on the basis of the feedback received from the sub-offices.
“The approach road to all the examination centres was clear and accessible. It was the last paper and we decided to conduct it as per schedule so that the result will also be declared in a time-bound manner,” Hussain said.