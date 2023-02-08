Custodian Deptt Kashmir continues identification, retrieval of evacuee lands: Govt

Srinagar: Following directions of the higher authorities, the Evacuee Property Department is continuing its efforts to safeguard the evacuee property throughout Kashmir division, an official spokesman said Wednesday.

The official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this regard Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri, Jatin Kishore and Custodian Evacuee Property Department, Kashmir, Tariq Hussain Naik convened a joint meeting of the Revenue and Custodian officers and officials at SDM’s office in Uri on Tuesday for identification and retrieval of evacuee property.

He said that the officers impressed upon all field functionaries to take all measures in their jurisdiction for identification and retrieval of evacuee property land under illegal occupation.