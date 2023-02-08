Custodian Deptt Kashmir continues identification, retrieval of evacuee lands: Govt

Srinagar: Following directions of the higher authorities, the Evacuee Property Department is continuing its efforts to safeguard the evacuee property throughout Kashmir division, an official spokesman said Wednesday.
The official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this regard Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri, Jatin Kishore and Custodian Evacuee Property Department, Kashmir, Tariq Hussain Naik convened a joint meeting of the Revenue and Custodian officers and officials at SDM’s office in Uri on Tuesday for identification and retrieval of evacuee property.
He said that the officers impressed upon all field functionaries to take all measures in their jurisdiction for identification and retrieval of evacuee property land under illegal occupation.
The field functionaries were also asked to work in tandem and synergy to remove all such illegal encroachments.
The exercise is in continuity as the department has already reconciled EP figures with revenue records and noticed that EP land is under illegal occupation.
They were emphasised to strategise their plan regularly and get all encroachments removed and mark the illegal constructions from EP lands so that it shall be dealt under the relevant provisions of EP Act.
All such lands which can be gainfully utilised for the departments which otherwise need to prepare site plan and signage to be installed on such EP with clear mandate that no such illegal occupation happening in future.
Deputy Custodian Baramulla and Tehsildar, Assistant Custodians Uri and Boniyar were directed to initiate the process of issuing notices to the illegal occupants for surrendering the EP lands to the representative of the department in the time-bound manner.
The general public has been appealed to refrain from taking undue advantage of any evacuee property and also restrain from converting the land for purposes other than the allotments made by the department in past.