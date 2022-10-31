Cutting-edge technology, administrative reforms strengthening system: LG

New Delhi/ Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that no one indulging in corrupt practices would be spared.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the J&K-level inaugural function of vigilance awareness week virtually, the LG said, “It’s our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared.”

He said that the government's path of reform, perform, and transform was the right path to move ahead.

The LG administered the integrity pledge to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers, and officials to mark the beginning of the vigilance awareness week across J&K.