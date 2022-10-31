Cutting-edge technology, administrative reforms strengthening system: LG

New Delhi/ Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that no one indulging in corrupt practices would be spared.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the J&K-level inaugural function of vigilance awareness week virtually, the LG said, “It’s our resolve to build corruption-free J&K and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared.”
He said that the government's path of reform, perform, and transform was the right path to move ahead.
The LG administered the integrity pledge to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, senior officers, and officials to mark the beginning of the vigilance awareness week across J&K.
Observing that the most powerful weapon against corruption was active citizenry, he urged all to join hands and pledge to root this menace out of the system.
On the occasion, the LG also extended his greetings to the people on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.
“Sardar Patel is the embodiment of those values which not only integrated India but also set a living example of honesty and integrity in public life. He always encouraged government officials to render their services without fear and favour,” he said.
The LG said that before 2019, corruption had become an accepted social norm in J&K but in the last three years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new transparent corruption-free system had been established in J&K.
“Some people are making deliberate attempts to derail this journey but we will never let their nefarious designs succeed,” he said.
The LG said that zero tolerance against corruption on the ground had brought transparency in governance and ensured benefits of good governance reach the last person in the queue without any discrimination.
“The system is being strengthened through the use of cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms, leaving no scope for randomness and discretion,” he said. “We continue to build efficient, transparent, and accountable systems at all levels for seamless delivery of services.”
The LG said that honesty, integrity, and moral values were the real capital of society and for J&K to become Aatma-Nirbhar, there was a need to work for a shared ambition to create a future in which everyone lives these values for a better life and developmental efforts yield desired results.
He commended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for working tirelessly to prevent and investigate corruption-related matters and bringing culprits to book.
The LG asked the ACB to work with redoubled determination to further strengthen the people's trust.
“Offenders in the system are being identified and this year, action has been taken against 445 accused,” he said.
The LG said that the Vigilance Department in J&K administration was the need of the hour.
“We have to set big goals and make collective efforts to speed up our socio-economic development and achieve the targets within the timeline. The policies and decision-making must reflect the people’s participation, their needs, and aspirations,” he said.
The LG said that no one should be declared a black sheep based on prejudice and no one should protect or defend those indulging in corrupt practices, howsoever highly placed the offender may be.
“The entire administrative setup should adopt a common approach to make the working of administration more effective,” he told the officers.
Highlighting the significance of effective use of Information Technology and dissemination of the right information to all stakeholders, the LG urged the ACB and the administrative departments to work in collaboration and make the best use of digital platforms, big data technology, and other latest interventions in curbing corrupt practices.
Terming awareness and public participation necessary for a more effective fight against the menace of corruption, he called upon all the stakeholders to play their important role in the number of programmes being organised by the General Administration Department (GAD), educational institutions, and ACB to create greater awareness about corruption.
“I urge the people to use ACB’s helpline number to inform the bureau about any official asking for a bribe. I have the same expectation from all the officials that they will work with absolute honesty and not allow corruption to flourish in any manner,” the LG said.
He asked the officers to publicise the ACB’s helpline and related activities during the Back to Village (B2V) programme.
“Information about the BEAMS Empowerment Portal and other endeavours of the government to curb corruption and bring transparency in the system must reach the common man,” the LG said.
He called for making dedicated efforts to spread social values, ethical conduct, and commitment towards social welfare among the new generation in the awareness week.
Integrity pledge was also administered in Raj Bhawan, government offices, and institutions across J&K.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director ACB Anand Jain, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and HoDs attended the inaugural function.