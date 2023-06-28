Cutting-edge technology, advanced safety measures for yatra

Srinagar: In a fusion of innovation and reverence, this year's Amarnath Yatra would witness the deployment of state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of the yatris, with the Srinagar Smart City’s Command Control Centre assuming its sacred role as the nerve center.
Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent around 325 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for their deployment along both routes of Amarnath Yatra besides undertaking other security measures.
The Srinagar Smart City’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT, Srinagar is working as the nerve center for coordinating and monitoring this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
The government has deployed cutting edge technology to ensure safety, security, weather forecasting, disaster management, traffic and logistics management, sanitation and other services for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.
The 62-day long yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
The yatra would culminate on August 31.
“The representatives of all the departments of J&K are staying at one place working seamlessly to coordinate Amarnath Yatra,” an official said.
He said that ICCC is a single-unit office that could serve as a centralised hub for various functions.
"In the case of yatra, all the concerned departments assign their representatives to stay there. This centre is equipped with hotlines, internet facilities, and it is connected to all the CCTVs in the entire city," the official said.
He said that essentially, in the event of any disaster, this single unit coordinates with all the departments.
Meanwhile, security agencies have also set up a heightened security setup at all the spots to ensure foolproof Amarnath Yatra.
On Wednesday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) CRPF, IG BSF, 3 Sector Commander, SSP Anantnag and CO ITBP visited Panjtarni and Holy Cave to review the security arrangements.
"All the officers also inspected the track jointly between Panjtarni and Holy Cave," the Kashmir zone Police in a tweet said.
IG CRPF Kashmir Sector Gyanendra Kumar Verma also visited key locations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
He inspected Navyug Tunnel, Lamber convoy ground, Yatri camps at Qazigund and Mir Bazar to review operational preparedness and arrangements.
"The deployment of CRPF on NH-44 was also thoroughly examined," an official said. The Army has also kept a heightened vigil on both routes of the yatra.
This year the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent 325 additional companies of CAPF for their deployment along the routes of Amarnath Yatra.
An official said that on June 10, 300 additional companies were sent to Kashmir. "But the decision was later reviewed by MHA and 25 more additional companies of CAPF were sent to J&K," the official said.
The additional CAPF include 95 companies of CRPF (including five companies of Mahila), BSF 90 companies, SSB 60 companies, CISF 35 companies, and 45 companies of ITBP.
“Role of CRPF pertains to complete sensitisation of roads from both the routes, escorting the yatra convoy, deployment at transit camps for security purposes," an official said.