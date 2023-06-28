Cutting-edge technology, advanced safety measures for yatra

Srinagar: In a fusion of innovation and reverence, this year's Amarnath Yatra would witness the deployment of state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of the yatris, with the Srinagar Smart City’s Command Control Centre assuming its sacred role as the nerve center.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent around 325 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for their deployment along both routes of Amarnath Yatra besides undertaking other security measures.

The Srinagar Smart City’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT, Srinagar is working as the nerve center for coordinating and monitoring this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

The government has deployed cutting edge technology to ensure safety, security, weather forecasting, disaster management, traffic and logistics management, sanitation and other services for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day long yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The yatra would culminate on August 31.

“The representatives of all the departments of J&K are staying at one place working seamlessly to coordinate Amarnath Yatra,” an official said.

He said that ICCC is a single-unit office that could serve as a centralised hub for various functions.