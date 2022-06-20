Cyber safety is integral to national security: Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said those who do not want to see India safe attempt various types of cyber attacks and some countries have even created cyber armies.

Addressing a conference on 'cyber safety and national security', Shah, however, said the central government is fully alert to deal with any such threats and is also upgrading itself to prevent all kinds of cyber attacks.

"The cyber security is also linked with the national security in a way. Those who do not want to see our country safe, also attempt various types of cyber attacks. Some nations have even created cyber armies," he said.