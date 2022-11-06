Cyber Saviours

“People are coming forward once they face problems related to cyber,” the Cyber Police officials said.

They said that Cyber Police Kashmir was trying to redress their problems at the earliest.

“In case of money extortion by fraudulent means, we try to block the accounts and save money if it is reported in time,” the officials said.

The officials of Cyber Police, Kashmir said that there were numerous cybercrimes that they were dealing with including fake WhatsApp Dp scams, online job fraud, Vishing, impersonation through social media platforms, scams through social media marketplaces, online sextortion, and KYC scams.

FAKE WHATSAPP DP SCAM

WhatsApp fraud is a form of fraud in which cybercriminals pretend to be a victim’s acquaintance and ask them for money.

Currently, most of those criminals pose as a friend or family member and ask for financial help because “they urgently have to pay a (high) bill” or “they have an emergency and urgently need some money”.

ONLINE JOB FRAUD

Online job fraud is an attempt to defraud people who need employment by giving them false hope or promise of better employment with higher wages.

VISHING

Vishing is an attempt where fraudsters try to seek personal information like customer ID, net banking password, ATM PIN, OTP, card expiry date, and CVV through a phone call.

IMPERSONATION THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Impersonation and identity theft is an act of fraudulently or dishonestly making use of the electronic signature, password, or any other unique identification feature of any other person.