D K Boora assumes charge as IG BSF Jammu frontier

Jammu: Inspector General Border Security Force (BSF) D K Boora on Monday assumed the charge of IG BSF Jammu frontier. He succeeded N S Jamwal IG who was elevated to the rank of ADG BSF Western Command, Chandigarh. Before assuming the charge here, D K Boora was posted as IG BSF at M&C Frontier, Eastern Command.

“The officer has vast experience of serving in Western and Eastern command theatre. He has also served in the prestigious organization SPG, looking after the security of the Prime Minister of India. In his 35 years of illustrious service he is decorated with the President's Medal for meritorious service, Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak and innumerable Directional General’s Commendation Rolls,” said PRO BSF Jammu DIG S P S Sandhu.

IG Boora is an alumnus of BSF Academy Tekanpur and joined BSF in the year 1986. He served as Commando instructor in the BSF Academy also, DIG Sandhu said in an official statement.