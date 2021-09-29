Daily hearing of public grievances; redressal| LG to get weekly appraisal of “action taken” by Admin Secys

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners will also share their “action taken report” with regard to redressal of public grievances with the General Administration Department on a weekly basis.

A slew of instructions in this connection were issued by the GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi through two separate orders on Wednesday.

“This move is being viewed as an attempt to tighten the screws on higher bureaucracy. It was necessitated following a surge in complaints about the non-accessibility of high-profiled bureaucrats. Their (even if it is perceived) inaction in case of public grievances is mounting disenchantment, resentment among different sections of the society against the ruling dispensation. The ruling clique is genuinely worried over the widening gap between the people and the regime, due to the indifferent attitude of few of those considered to be the face of the government,” said a senior officer, while explaining the rationale behind these instructions, though on the condition of anonymity.

Dwivedi, in his order, reminded that in terms of Circular No. 18-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 2,2021 all Administrative Secretaries were advised to fix time slots on daily basis for meeting general public, delegations, public representatives for hearing public grievances preferably between 02:30 to 03:30 pm either in their offices or on notified telephone numbers or through video conferences.