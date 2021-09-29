Daily hearing of public grievances; redressal| LG to get weekly appraisal of “action taken” by Admin Secys

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will get a weekly appraisal of public interactions by the Administrative Secretaries and the grievances redressed by them during fixed daily hearings.
The Administrative Secretaries will furnish the details of their daily public interactions and grievances redressed by them to the General Administration Department (GAD) on every Friday “for appraisal of the Lieutenant Governor.”
Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners will also share their “action taken report” with regard to redressal of public grievances with the General Administration Department on a weekly basis.
A slew of instructions in this connection were issued by the GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi through two separate orders on Wednesday.
“This move is being viewed as an attempt to tighten the screws on higher bureaucracy. It was necessitated following a surge in complaints about the non-accessibility of high-profiled bureaucrats. Their (even if it is perceived) inaction in case of public grievances is mounting disenchantment, resentment among different sections of the society against the ruling dispensation. The ruling clique is genuinely worried over the widening gap between the people and the regime, due to the indifferent attitude of few of those considered to be the face of the government,” said a senior officer, while explaining the rationale behind these instructions, though on the condition of anonymity.
Dwivedi, in his order, reminded that in terms of Circular No. 18-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated June 2,2021 all Administrative Secretaries were advised to fix time slots on daily basis for meeting general public, delegations, public representatives for hearing public grievances preferably between 02:30 to 03:30 pm either in their offices or on notified telephone numbers or through video conferences.
“It has been desired that all Administrative Secretaries shall furnish details of action taken in this regard on a weekly basis to the General Administration Department for appraisal of the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat,” he ordered.
He further directed that all Administrative Secretaries would “furnish the details of public interactions and grievances redressed by them on a weekly basis to the General Administration Department on every Friday by 04:00 pm on the email ID jkgadadm@gmail.com for appraisal of the Lieutenant Governor.”
Through a separate order, Dwivedi ordered that all Deputy Commissioners in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir would remain available in their offices between 02:30 to 03:30 pm every day except on tour days for meeting general public; delegations for redressal of their grievances.
“The action taken report in this regard shall be shared on a weekly basis with the General Administration Department, on the email ID jkgadadm@gmail.com as per the specified format,” he directed.
In the format, the DCs were asked to specify the name of the district; week and month; number of public hearings conducted; number of persons or delegations met and finally the number of grievances redressed.
Dwivedi also ordered that the practice of organizing Block Diwas would be revived immediately following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and with due regard to other SoPs in place on account of the pandemic.