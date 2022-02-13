Dal Lake will be super clean this year: Chief Secretary AK Mehta

“Last year we cleaned one third of Dal Lake. But this year we are committed to clean major portions of the Lake. I must say Dal Lake will be clean largely,” the CS said. Without pointing to any agency, the chief secretary said that a lot of lip service was done and expert committees were formed without any outcome.

“We have seen experts coming and going without delivering any fruitful results. But this year we have taken an oath to clean the major parts of the Dal Lake without any delay,” he said. “Besides several ongoing activities, a lot of projects are being conceptualized for cleaning Dal Lake,” he added.