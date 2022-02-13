Dal Lake will be super clean this year: Chief Secretary AK Mehta

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that Dal Lake would be “super clean” by the end of this year (2022). In a brief interview to Greater Kashmir in Srinagar, the Chief Secretary said the government was taking all possible efforts to clean Dal Lake in record time.
“Last year we cleaned one third of Dal Lake. But this year we are committed to clean major portions of the Lake. I must say Dal Lake will be clean largely,” the CS said. Without pointing to any agency, the chief secretary said that a lot of lip service was done and expert committees were formed without any outcome.
“We have seen experts coming and going without delivering any fruitful results. But this year we have taken an oath to clean the major parts of the Dal Lake without any delay,” he said. “Besides several ongoing activities, a lot of projects are being conceptualized for cleaning Dal Lake,” he added.
Regarding the sewerage treatment of houseboats in Dal Lake, the chief secretary said that the necessary scientific arrangements are underway and it would be completed before June 2022.
“The biggest concern of sewerage of houseboats will be addressed on priority and the Dal waters would get a new lease of life.
“There are lot of rumours regarding Dal Lake as it has shrunken to a large extent and water is highly dirty, but it isn’t entirely true,” he said, adding “We will address the problems of houseboats, its sewerage, and that would address the problems of overall life of Dal Lake.” He said he has been personally monitoring the Dal Lake projects and also taking on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing projects.
The chief secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the Jhelum Riverfront Project is being implemented by Jal Shakti Department under the Srinagar Smart City project—which would give a new look and new experience to the visitors coming to Srinagar.
“Srinagar wouldn’t be just a visit to Dal Lake—visitors will have a lot of attractions in Srinagar besides river cruise and also water transportation through heritage city,” he said. He said that the phase-1 of the JRFP is envisaged with modern public utilities and state-of-the-art green space.
Mehta said that the new projects would add new attractions to Srinagar and increase tourist flux to Srinagar.
“We will very soon start cruise services in Srinagar. Besides that, development of the riverfront along Jhelum will add to the beauty of Srinagar city,” he said. “People who have been visiting European cities like Paris, Italy etc will have the similar sites to explore in Srinagar,” the CS hoped.