Damaged crash barriers on old NH alignment await repairs

Ramban: Damaged crash barriers on a narrow bridge at Bowali Bazar and on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban on the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, posing serious threat, await repairs.

The crash barriers erected alongside the road are damaged and concerned authorities have not repaired them for long.

“They pose a serious threat to motorists as a slight error in negotiating a curve can take them hurtling down into a gorge or Nullah,” said a road user Nand Kishore.

“For the last one and half years, the crash barriers have been lying unattended at Bowali Bazar, located in the middle of the Ramban town. Hence there is always an apprehension of accidents as the road is narrow and curvy, near the Bowali Bazar bridge,” he said.