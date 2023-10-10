Dar-ul-Aloom on Govt land in Pulwama demolished on NIA’s recommendations: Police

Srinagar: A Dar-ul-Aloom, where two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces last year was demolished overnight on the recommendation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Police said.

“The authorities of the Revenue Department under the Police protection Monday night demolished the illegal structures (Dar-ul-Aloom) on the government land on the recommendations of the NIA in Pulwama,” Police said. “Police and Army had conducted an operation on the night of March 11, 2022, in the Dar-ul-Aloom located at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama in which one local terrorist Aquib Mushtaq of Kareemabad and one foreign terrorist got killed.”

Police said that in this connection, the investigation of the case under FIR No 50/2022 was later taken over by the NIA and during the investigation, the NIA arrested the administrators of the Dar-ul-Aloom Naseer Molvi of Chewa Kalan and his associate Imtiyaz who are still under custody.

“They said three single-storied rooms of the Dar-ul-Aloom were built on the government land and were redundant since the occurrence of the encounter on March 11, 2022,” Police said. “Accordingly, on the recommendations of the NIA, these illegal structures on the government land were demolished Monday night by the authorities of the Revenue Department under Police protection.”