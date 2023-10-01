Dark Days Ahead | J&K faces looming power crisis

Srinagar: Despite the ample hydropower potential in Jammu and Kashmir, power generation has declined to 500 MW, while the government's reduced procurement of 1400-1500 MW from external power gencos has resulted in a power crisis in the union territory.

Kashmir is currently grappling with an unprecedented power crisis, with power cuts ranging from 5 to 9 hours a day, leaving residents and industries in the region reeling.

Officials said that the root cause of this crisis lies in the dwindling power generation within J&K, which currently stands at a mere 500 MW, far below the increasing demand.

Additionally, the government's decision to reduce power purchases from external generating companies (gencos) has further exacerbated the situation.