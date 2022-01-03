Day 1: 22000 doses administered across Kashmir

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary said that there is an estimated target of more than 8 lakh children who are scheduled to be inoculated in the vaccination drive at 308 vaccination sites in Jammu division and 514 in Kashmir division.

He said that the vaccination drive for children is very important to contain the spread of COVID-19 and expressed hope that the Union Government will keep stock of vaccines available for us so that this process can be completed as soon as possible.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that the Health and Medical Education Department has made elaborative preparations.